On October 9, 2024, at 1:25 a.m. law enforcement officers went to a residence on North 100 East near Patoka, Indiana to serve an arrest warrant for Residential Entry on 68-year-old Larry Hensley. Upon arriving at the residence Deputy Wyatt Hunt spoke with Mr. Hensley through a door to the residence, but Mr. Hensley refused to come out. Law enforcement officers made entry into the trailer to serve the Felony warrant. Deputy Hunt placed Mr. Hensley into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and the Residential Entry Warrant.



Assisting Deputy Hunt in his investigation were Deputy Michael Bates and Princeton Officers Sgt. Ben Kiesel and Nick Rainey.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

