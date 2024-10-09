Governor Eric J. Holcomb activated the Indiana National Guard to aid with hurricane relief efforts in Florida and help with route clearance, shelter management, supply distribution, and command and control.

“Whether we’re aiding North Carolina recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, or assisting Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Milton, time and time again, when devastation strikes, Hoosiers of all backgrounds answer the call in helping those in desperate need,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Indiana’s finest who serve in the National Guard, chief among them, will continue to provide critical help on the ground and air while we back here at home mourn the great loss our neighbors down south are experiencing.”

Approximately 400 Indiana National Guard soldiers will mobilize today and be in Florida this week to assist in recovery efforts, prevent the loss of life and reduce human suffering caused by Hurricane Milton.

The Hoosier Guardsmen from four units based in Terre Haute, New Albany, Lawrence and Gary will assist the Florida National Guard and other local, state and federal agencies in hurricane relief efforts.

“Hoosier Guardsmen answer the call to uniquely serve our nation and our neighbors, and moments like this are precisely why the Indiana National Guard trains and prepares to ensure we’re ready to mobilize when the need arises,” said Major General Dale Lyles, the Indiana adjutant general.

In addition to responding to Hurricane Helene just a week ago, and Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, the Indiana National Guard has assisted Hoosiers with state emergencies, including flood relief efforts and snowstorms.