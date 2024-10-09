Latest News

Final Update on Missing Spencer County Man Reveals Accidental Drowning Cause of Death Expanding Care for Kids: Janae Wagler Earns Certification in Pediatric Pelvic Floor Therapy at Daviess Community Hospital Spencer County Community Health Fair Set for October 10 Orange County Community Foundation Funds Gale Courses for Local Libraries Shoals Public Library Must Raise $200,000 by Month’s End to Secure $500,000 OCRA Grant

Pike-Gibson Water will conduct its annual fall flushing from October 21 to November 30. Customers may experience low water pressure, discolored water, and mild odors during this period. It is advised to avoid washing white clothing when flushing is taking place in your area. Flushing will occur daily between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

From October 21 to 31, the flushing will cover areas including State Road 56, State Road 61, and Highway 57 from Petersburg to Glezen, as well as Augusta, Pikeville, and Scottsburg. From November 1 to 30, the focus will shift to areas between Petersburg and Elberfeld, including Union, Hazelton, and Mt. Olympus.

