The Warrick County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that human remains recovered from the Ohio River on Monday are those of 42-year-old Justin “Rocky” MacDonald, a missing man from Spencer County.

MacDonald was last seen on September 29th near the French Island Marina, according to Indiana State Police. Emergency crews were dispatched to the Newburgh Lock and Dam after a 911 caller reported spotting a body in the water.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

