The 2025 schedule of Annual Memorial Day Observance at Cemeteries throughout Dubois County by Various Veterans Organizations within the Dubois County Veterans Council has been announced.

These Ceremonies of Remembrance for our Fallen and Deceased veterans will take place on Sunday, May 25th, and Monday, May 26th, and the Public is highly encouraged to attend these tributes to honor them.

Additionally, Groups/Organizations within the DCVC, will be placing flags on the graves of departed Veterans throughout the week. Many of these Flags will be recovered next week as well.

VFW POST 673 and AMERICAN LEGION POST 147 Jasper will conduct services as follows on Monday, May 26th at the following Locations:

Fairview Cemetery: 9:00 a.m.

Shiloh Cemetery: 9:20 a.m.

St. Mary’s (Ireland) Cemetery: 9:40 a.m.

St. John’s (Boone Township): 10.00 a.m.

Portersville Cemetery 10:20 a.m.

St. Paul’s (Haysville) 10.40 a.m.

Hill Church: 11.00 a.m.

Crystal Cemetery 11.20 a.m.

St. Raphael’s (Dubois) 11:40 a.m.

Enlow Cemetery 12:00 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 343 St. Anthony will conduct services as follows on Monday, May 26th at the following Locations:

Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Schellville): 7:00 a.m.

Sacred Heart Cemetery (Schellville): 8:00 a.m.

Celestine Cemetery: 8:30 a.m.

St. Anthony Cemetery: 9.00 a.m.

Mentor Cemetery: 9:30 a.m.

Birdseye Cemetery: 10:00 a.m.

Cox Cemetery: 10:45 a.m.

Bretzville Cemetery: 11:15 a.m.

VFW POST 2366 Huntingburg will conduct services as follows on Monday, May 26th at the following Locations:

Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Huntingburg): 8:00 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery (Huntingburg): 8:30 a.m.

Fairmount Cemetery: 9:00 a.m.

Mayo Cemetery (Duff) 9:30 a.m.

Veterans Monument Park, 14th Street (Huntingburg) near The Huntingburg Event Center: 10.00 a.m.

VFW POST 11365 and AMERICAN LEGION POST 124 Ferdinand will conduct services as follows on Sunday, May 25th at the following locations:

Mass at St. Henry’s Catholic Church (Ferdinand): 7:30 a.m.

St. Henry’s Cemetery (Ferdinand): 8.30 a.m.

Ferdinand War Memorial (Ferdinand): 9:30 a.m.

Ferdinand Cemetery: 11:00 a.m.

Lunch at The Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 following the last ceremony.

American Legion Post 343 Holland will conduct services as follows on Sunday, May 25th at the following locations:

Selvin Cemetery (Warrick, CO) 1:00 p.m.

Holland Cemetery: 1:30 p.m.

Zoar Cemetery: 2:00 p.m.

Stendal Cemetery (Pike CO) 2.30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Cemetery (outside Holland) 3.00 p.m.

Augustana Cemetery 3:30 p.m.

All times and places are approximate, so attendees are asked to be patient as weather and other circumstances may disrupt timing.

The Veterans Council also states if there is a cemetery within Dubois County that is not being serviced to contact your local Veterans organization or the Adjutant of the David Flynn with the DCVC at 812-582-8129.