The Santa Claus Parks & Recreation Department is asking for public input on the Jim Yellig Park Master Plan following its second community open house.

This recent open house gave the community the opportunity to see the master plan Rundell Ernstberger Associates has been working on, including early conceptual drawings based on feedback from surveys and the public meetings.

Members of the public who have not participated in their survey so far are encouraged to do so, as it will help evaluate the parks’ existing facilities and amenities, what could be done to improve the park, and provide an action plan for the Parks and Recreation Department moving forward, including future grant applications.

For more information on the Master Plan or to submit feedback, visit youryellig.com.