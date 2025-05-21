Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) capped off National Hospital Week with the annual WE CARE Awards ceremony, recognizing employees who embody the hospital’s core values through exemplary service, commitment, and compassion.

The weeklong celebration, May 11-17, also featured special events and treats to honor the dedicated healthcare professionals across the DCH health system.

Hospital Week kicked off on Monday with Scoops Ice Cream, followed by Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus truck on Tuesday, Rockin & Rollin Dogs food truck on Wednesday, and Big Boys Burgers food truck on Thursday. The festivities culminated with the heartfelt WE CARE Awards ceremony on Friday, May 16.

The WE CARE Awards celebrated multiple individuals who consistently exemplify DCH’s core values:

Willing Attitude: Jenelle Collisson, OB tech

Jenelle was recognized for outstanding leadership and selflessness. She stepped up during staffing changes, ensuring smooth operations and high-quality patient care. Colleagues and patients alike appreciate her kindness, patience, and skill in challenging situations.

Aubrey has shown exceptional dedication by pursuing certifications and education to enhance patient care. She is known for her compassion, confidence, and advocacy for patients and caregivers, making her a requested provider in the Wound Care Clinic.

Troy was instrumental in launching the innovative SALSA program, significantly aiding premature newborns. His tireless advocacy, community outreach, and enthusiasm for patient education have greatly enhanced patient care.

Ismene demonstrated remarkable strength and dedication, continuing to provide excellent service even while undergoing challenging cancer treatments. Her determination and commitment are inspirational.

Rob consistently goes beyond his duties, assisting with various tasks to support his colleagues. His positive attitude, kindness, and willingness to help brighten everyone’s day and enhance workplace morale.

Maria has become a dependable trainer and support for her team, confidently navigating challenging situations, including the complexities presented by COVID-19. Her reliability and thoroughness make her an invaluable team member.

Annie exemplifies extraordinary commitment by consistently going above and beyond, managing multiple crucial tasks from medication reconciliation to complex coding, all while ensuring the highest patient care standards.

Other outstanding nominees recognized during the ceremony included: Alyssa Arvin (RN clinical assistant), Amy Wagner (physician recruitment and corporate health), Anita Padgett (RN clinical assistant), Autumn Jones (patient access representative), Bobbi Fields (receptionist), Brandee Downs (peer recovery supervisor), Bridget Barnett (patient account representative), Eric Mahan (RN clinical assistant), Erica Craig (RN clinical assistant), Jacqueline Barber (RN clinical assistant), Jamie Furman (receptionist), Katie Wise (CMA clinical assistant), Larry Shots (community paramedic), Lisa Nonte (LPN clinical assistant), Madison Schenk (receptionist), Martha Ellis (patient access representative), and Shelley Truelove (scheduler).

The WE CARE acronym represents critical pillars of DCH’s values:

Willing Attitude: Choosing positivity and flexibility daily.

Choosing positivity and flexibility daily. Excellence in Customer Service: Going above and beyond expectations.

Going above and beyond expectations. Communication: Maintaining respectful, timely, and open dialogue.

Maintaining respectful, timely, and open dialogue. Accountability: Creating a secure, trusting environment for everyone.

Creating a secure, trusting environment for everyone. Respect: Valuing and showing consideration for all individuals.

Valuing and showing consideration for all individuals. Embrace Commitment: Dedicating oneself to DCH’s mission and vision.

Employees reaching significant career milestones with DCH were also recognized:

5 Years of Service: Demita Capehart (medical records tech), Ana Maria Padgett (RN clinical assistant), Valerie Dyer (NP), Jordan Berry (staff pharmacist), Emilee Novak (certified surgical tech), Morgan Palma (certified surgical tech), Kaylie Smith (coder), Alyssa Arvin (RN clinical assistant), Jill Walker (speech therapist), Nathaniel Sterling (certified athletic trainer), Rachel Knepp (physical therapy assistant), Karla Mihlfeld (RN), Holly Whapham (patient access representative), Cydnee Racey (unit clerk), Jennifer Ludlow (scheduler), Alyssa Vieck (OB tech), Mary Bennett (pharmacy tech), April Carrico-Sircy (scheduler), Laura Keller (radiology tech), Kailey Fox (RN), Karen Brown (histology tech), Rachel Goodrid (pharmacy tech), Ashley Abel (RN), John Lagle (officer), Colton Williams (ED coordinator), Kaitlyn Barker (certified patient care tech), Teresa Sorgius (RN), Lauren Youngren (clinical supervisor), Karen Zehr-Miller (licensed clinical social worker), Cassandra Moll (receptionist), Elizabeth Johnson (occupational therapist), Madalyn Wagler (OB tech), Natalie Schwibbe (telemetry tech).

10 Years of Service: David Graber (chief operating officer), Stephanie Resenbeck (RN clinical assistant), Jennifer Davis (RN), Kyla Bennett (occupational therapist), Heather Andis (department secretary), Brooke Stoll (RN), Tamela Twitty (NP), Tia Long (radiology tech), Jana Riggins (receptionist), Kathi Briggeman (switchboard operator), Brittney Rehl (certified surgical tech).

15 Years of Service: Jacie Graber (RN), Jessica Devine (RN), Ethan Penn (nuclear lead tech).

20 Years of Service: Teresa Williams (certified surgical tech), Angela Kribs (physical therapist), Clint Young (physical therapist).

25 Years of Service: Frances Hinkle (unit clerk).

30 Years of Service: Anna Halbert (receptionist).

35 Years of Service: Karen Hill (lead medical lab tech).

For more information about Daviess Community Hospital and its services, visit dchosp.org.