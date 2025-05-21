The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has reported that the unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in April 2025 was 3.9%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for April was 4.2%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.7% compared to the national rate of 62.6%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work.

Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,483,930.

April 2025 total private employment is 2,840,200, an increase of 4,800 from the previous month.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+2,700)

Private Educational & Health Services (+2,200)

Professional & Business Services (+1,100)

Financial Activities (+400)

As of May 1, 2025, there were 88,613 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on April 26, 2025, Indiana had 21,736 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

To find resources for those looking for work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.