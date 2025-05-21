Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced the addition of Luke Hinshaw as a Finance Intern for the summer as part of its Internship Program. The program is designed to provide students with valuable career experience, mentorship, and networking opportunities within the banking industry, while also identifying future talent for the organization.

Hinshaw, a graduate of Heritage Hills High School, is currently pursuing a degree in management at Indiana University. He is a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Santa Claus and is the son of Matthew and Kara Hinshaw. In his free time, he enjoys fishing, traveling, exploring new music, and spending time with family and friends.

As a summer intern, Hinshaw will work closely with the bank’s financial team, gaining insight into banking operations, finance practices, and client services.

Springs Valley Bank President & CEO Craig Buse expressed enthusiasm about Hinshaw’s arrival, noting the value interns bring to the organization and the opportunity to invest in future professionals.

Headquartered in French Lick with administrative offices in Jasper, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company operates locations across Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties. The bank offers a full range of financial services for individuals and businesses, and is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

For more information, visit www.svbt.bank.