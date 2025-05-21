The Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana (ALASI) has announced the cancellation of Festival Latino 2025, which was originally scheduled to take place this fall in Dubois County.

The annual festival, which has drawn more than 2,000 attendees in recent years, has long served as a vibrant celebration of Latin American culture, music, food, and community unity. For over a decade, Festival Latino has been a cornerstone event designed to create a safe, inclusive, and joyful space for families of all backgrounds.

This year, however, ALASI has made the difficult decision to cancel the event due to growing safety concerns. The organization cited an increase in immigration enforcement activity in nearby cities, including detainments and deportations of individuals without violent criminal histories. These developments have created a climate of fear and uncertainty for many Latino families, making large public gatherings feel less safe and more stressful.

According to ALASI, the cancellation reflects a deliberate act of care for the most vulnerable members of the community. The decision was shaped by the concerns of those directly impacted and aims to protect both physical safety and emotional wellbeing. Organizers emphasized that prioritizing the needs of the most at-risk community members is a true demonstration of solidarity, even when the decision may be disappointing to others.

ALASI also clarified that the cancellation is not a result of diminished support from local institutions. In fact, the organization expressed deep appreciation for the continued encouragement and generosity of local government partners, sponsors, and community vendors. All financial and logistical contributions made in support of Festival Latino will be handled with transparency and in accordance with each sponsor’s preferences.

While the festival will not take place in 2025, ALASI will continue its mission through smaller cultural programs, educational events, and advocacy efforts. The organization remains committed to building inclusive spaces and looks forward to the day when it can once again unite the community through large-scale celebrations.

More information is available at alasiindiana.com or by contacting Rossina Sandoval Monsivais at alasi@alasiindiana.org.