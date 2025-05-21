A Perry County Circuit Court judge has reversed a prior ruling by the Perry County Election Board that had found reason to believe a poll worker committed voter intimidation during the May 7, 2024, primary election.

The case stemmed from a formal complaint filed by voter Bradley DeHart, who alleged that poll worker Sherri K. Flynn confronted him at the Tell City Depot voting location. DeHart claimed Flynn took his voting ticket without explanation just before he was set to cast his ballot and attempted to make him fill out a form to challenge his eligibility. When he refused, citing confusion over the form’s contents, Flynn allegedly became verbally aggressive and intimidating. DeHart later voted after the election board permitted him to do so. Tell City Police were also called to the scene in response to the confrontation.

Under Indiana Code § 3-14-3-21.5, voter intimidation is defined as knowingly or intentionally intimidating, threatening, or coercing a person for voting or attempting to vote—a Level 6 felony.

Following an investigation and hearing on June 20, 2024, the Perry County Election Board concluded that there was substantial reason to believe Flynn had violated the law. However, Flynn filed a petition for judicial review, challenging that determination.

Special Judge Justin B. Mills presided over the review hearing held on February 28, 2025, in Crawford Circuit Court. After reviewing the case record, legal filings, and hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Mills ruled that the Election Board’s finding was incorrect as a matter of law.

The court granted Flynn’s petition and officially reversed the board’s decision, clearing her of the accusation at the judicial level.