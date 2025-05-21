The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation School Board has been recognized by the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) with an Exemplary Governance Award (EGA) for the 2024 calendar year. The award honors the board’s outstanding commitment to student success and continuous professional development.

GJCS is one of just 124 school boards across Indiana to receive this distinction through the EGA program this year. The annual awards are presented across four levels based on points earned through participation in ISBA training events such as seminars, workshops, and conferences. Additional criteria include activities like goal setting sessions and board retreats with external facilitators, all aimed at enhancing student achievement outcomes.

Award recipients were formally recognized at ISBA’s Spring Regional Meetings held in May.

The ISBA notes that school board members who engage in ongoing professional learning are better prepared to govern effectively and make decisions that positively impact students and their communities. In addition to the board-level awards, 239 individual school board members statewide also earned recognition through the EGA program.

ISBA offers numerous educational opportunities throughout the year to support school boards in areas such as policy development, legislative advocacy, school law, and leadership best practices.

A full list of award recipients for 2024 can be found at www.isba-ind.org/ega.html.