Kristi Lynn Fuhrman, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:52 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Kristi was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 18, 1962, to Lester and Cora (Rodarmel) Fuhrman.

She was a 1980 graduate of Jasper High School. She earned a nursing degree from the University of Evansville. She had a passion for working and being with children and the OB field.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

Kristi was a car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with family and friends

Surviving is her brother, Ken Fuhrman, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A funeral service for Kristi Lynn Fuhrman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville or to a favorite charity.

