Twelve people were arrested following two separate investigations carried out by the Washington Police Department in connection with a burglary case and a narcotics operation.

The first investigation, stemming from a recent burglary at Stars Smoke Shop, led authorities to a residence in the 700 block of Center Street. A search warrant was executed late Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in the seizure of several items believed to be connected to the burglary. As a result, 39-year-old William Burris was taken into custody on charges of burglary, theft, and possession of stolen property.

Later that evening, around 10:00 PM, Washington Police executed a second search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Southeast 7th Street. The narcotics investigation, led by a second shift sergeant, resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals found inside the home. Officers reported recovering methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, syringes, drug paraphernalia, and additional items linked to drug distribution.

Those arrested in the drug case include:

Cody Taylor, 35 – Dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Seth Osborne, 45 – Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Kayleen Fox, 28 – Maintaining a common nuisance

Steven Kirby, 28 – Maintaining a common nuisance

Jason Walker, 42 – Visiting a common nuisance

Zackery Stephens, 26 – Visiting a common nuisance

Cody Simmons, 31 – Visiting a common nuisance

Kyoko Alsman, 45 – Visiting a common nuisance

Aarow Truelove, 22 – Visiting a common nuisance

Shaina Luna, 35 – Visiting a common nuisance

Brett Douglas, 23 – Visiting a common nuisance

The operations were conducted with assistance from multiple agencies, including the DEA Task Force, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and the Washington Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, detectives, and crime scene personnel.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Community members with information regarding criminal activity can submit tips online at washingtonin.us