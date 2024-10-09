The Shoals Public Library is at risk of losing a $500,000 grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) unless it raises $200,000 by the end of the month. Library Director Sylvia Albaugh and board member Mary Holt, along with community supporters, are calling on residents to assist in reaching the fundraising target.

Contributions can be mailed to the Shoals Public Library at PO Box 909, 404 High Street, Shoals, IN 47581, or made by calling the library at (812) 247-3838.