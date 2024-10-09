The Orange County Community Foundation, Inc. is excited to announce funding awarded to all three Orange County libraries—Orleans Public Library, Paoli Public Library, and Melton Public Library—allowing them to provide Gale Courses to patrons at no cost.

With over 325 online courses available, community members can delve into various subjects, from professional development and technology skills to personal enrichment topics such as art, languages, and health. New courses begin every month, enabling learners to study at their own pace.

Available 24/7, Gale Courses are ideal for anyone aiming to advance their career or explore new interests. A library card is all that’s required to get started.

To learn more, visit your local library or sign up for your first class at Gale Courses.