The Spencer County Community Health Fair is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Central Time. at Heritage Hills High School in the Red Gym, located at 3644 E County Rd 1600 N, Lincoln City, IN 47552.

This event will offer free health screenings, community resources, vaccinations, and giveaways. The first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary hygiene kit (valued at $25), a winter item, and a $10 gas card.

For more information and to register, attendees can scan the QR code provided on the promotional materials. Don’t miss this opportunity for valuable health services!