The Spencer County Community Health Fair is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Central Time. at Heritage Hills High School in the Red Gym, located at 3644 E County Rd 1600 N, Lincoln City, IN 47552.

This event will offer free health screenings, community resources, vaccinations, and giveaways. The first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary hygiene kit (valued at $25), a winter item, and a $10 gas card.

For more information and to register, attendees can scan the QR code provided on the promotional materials. Don’t miss this opportunity for valuable health services!

On By Joey Rehl

