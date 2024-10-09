Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center proudly announces that Janae Wagler, PT, DPT, has earned her certification in pediatric pelvic floor therapy, further expanding the services offered to young patients in the community.

Wagler now offers specialized care for children experiencing urinary and bowel dysfunctions, including bedwetting, constipation, overactive bladder, and recurrent urinary tract infections. Her certification follows extensive training through the Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute.

“I’m excited to bring pediatric pelvic floor therapy to our community,” Wagler said. “Helping children overcome these issues improves not only their physical health but also their confidence and overall quality of life. We work closely with families to provide education and tools that help manage these conditions.”

The services are available at both CORE Center locations in Odon and Washington, with flexible appointment times throughout the week. While CORE offers direct access for those with commercial insurance, Wagler encourages parents to consult with their child’s pediatrician for referrals and to discuss their options.

“Janae’s certification adds another level of expertise to our team, enabling us to address a broader range of pediatric conditions,” said a CORE representative. “Her dedication to patient care and her drive for continued learning make her a valued asset to our department.”

CORE at Daviess Community Hospital offers a variety of rehabilitation services for children and adults, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. With Wagler’s certification, pediatric pelvic floor therapy is now part of their comprehensive care offerings.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the CORE Center at (812) 254-8889.

About Daviess Community Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) stands as a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana. Serving the region with one 48-bed hospital, six specialty clinics, and six outpatient clinics, DCH is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care. Nestled in Washington, Indiana, this not-for-profit health system is one of the area’s largest private employers, boasting a team of over 620 passionate professionals. DCH is unwavering in its mission to improving the health of the people of the communities it serves not only by delivering excellent medical care, but also ensuring accessibility, promoting healthy living, and collaborating with local agencies to address community health needs. As an affiliate of Ascension St. Vincent, DCH is committed to being the healthcare provider of choice, continuously striving for excellence and innovation. Discover more about DCH’s services and commitment to health at dchosp.org.