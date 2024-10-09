Virginia Louise Youngs, 89, of Jasper, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 5, 2024. She was born in Washington, Indiana on February 24, 1934 to the late Harry Wade and Hursey (Byrer) Wade Hopper. Virginia was married on August 14, 1953, to David J. Youngs at the Naval Chapel at Key West, Florida.



Virginia worked for several years in the craft and fabric department at Ben Franklin. She was a member of the Christian Church of Jasper. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Thompson Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Steven Youngs and wife Gwen, Kennesaw, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Jamie Burriss (Justin), Megan Smith (Josh), Tyler Youngs (Lauren), Ryan Youngs, and Aaron Beckman (Sarah); six great-grandchildren, Cooper Ledbetter, Sloan Ledbetter, Sophia Burriss, Pippa Burriss, Olivia Youngs, and Tyler Youngs Jr.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Youngs; one son, Phillip Youngs; her sister, Janet Malone; her father, Harry Wade; her mother, Hursey Hopper and step-father, Joe Hopper.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Pastor Darrel Land will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Sunday, October 13, 2024.



In Lieu of flowers please give to Fight Colorectal Cancer, 134 Park Central Square #210 Springfield, MP 65806. www.fightcolorectalcancer.org