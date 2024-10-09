Justin R. MacDonald

On Monday morning, October 7th, the body of a male was located in the Ohio River at the Newburgh Lock and Dam. Multiple agencies responded to the area and recovered the male from the river.

An autopsy was performed at the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, October 8. The deceased male was confirmed as being Justin R. MacDonald. The family has been notified.

The death was ruled an accidental drowning after no signs of foul play or trauma were found.

