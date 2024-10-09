The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is encouraging all those who wish to donate to the relief efforts for recent hurricanes to do so through coordinating agencies and not by self-deploying to the area.



They state responding to a disaster is a complex, coordinated effort, and with such widespread destruction in an event like Hurricane Helene, many roads are impassable or unsafe to travel. Active search and rescue efforts continue, and arriving vehicles with supplies could cause more harm than good at this early stage. It is highly recommended to avoid trying to deliver personnel or supplies without coordination through an active organization in the area.



Cash donations are the most effective way to assist the affected areas and will be put to use immediately. For a list of reputable organizations to direct donations toward, visit the FEMA Volunteer and Donate page at fema.gov/disaster/recover/volunteer-donate.



Volunteers also are needed, but they must be coordinated through an organization currently working on the disaster. These agencies are trained and experienced to receive, sort, and deliver the goods many states across the country have collected on behalf of storm survivors.



Helene hit North Carolina the hardest, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security offers this list of some reputable organizations to donate cash or arrange for volunteers or supplies to help: