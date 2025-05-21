Street Commissioner Jeff Theising provided a Street Department update for the Jasper City Council on Wednesday evening, which included a retrospective on 2025 work, including East 8th Street Curb and Sidewalk Repairs. There were 80 patched utility cuts throughout the City that the Department has repaired this year.

This Spring has brought lots of storms to the area, and lots of storm damage to clean up, Commissioner Theising shared concerns about the removal of these downed limbs from the storm damage, and the cost associated with grinding all of these limbs down into mulch.

The Jasper Street Department noted two recent retirements, and two current openings needing to be filled. Equipment purchases have been put on pause due to State tax cuts. Theising shared that the Street Department is searching for a new rubbish truck, with their original plan being to buy a new one and trade in their current 2016 Ford F-150 model, but they are still holding off on options and looking for different alternatives, with hopes to have a clear plan by the end of 2025.

The topic of the eventual relinquishment of US-231 to the City of Jasper from INDOT was presented, with Theising sharing that the Street Department has been out surveying the potential mileage being inherited and what infrastructure that would include. These new assets would include such things as turn signal lights, culverts, traffic signs, and storm sewage drainage lines that would become the responsibility of the City of Jasper. These additions would have a significant effect on the Street Department.

The Jasper Street Department is considering future projects to complete, such as the Mill Street Storm Sewer Replacement to take place after Memorial Day, as well as many other paving projects.

The vote to appropriate money from the Parks Department General Fund to various Parks Land Improvements and Swimming Pool Buildings, Structures, and Equipment was adopted by the Council. This would allow money to be allocated on the creation of a new City of Jasper Comprehensive Plan.

The DORA Boundary Map was extended to add newly designated retailers Rice N Spice Punjabi Cuisine and Snaps Bar & Grill, and removed Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company. The DORA now extends to the hours of 10AM EST to 12AM Midnight EST. At this time, the Jasper City Council are declining the addition of the Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, to keep the DORA away from the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza area.

A few corrections were approved in previous resolutions and ordinances, one being for the reallocation of Community Crossings Funds to the Pavement Reconstruction Project, and another to authorize the Parks Department to charge sales tax on rental fees for the use of Pool Party Tents.

The Jasper City Council also approved various donations to the Jasper Arts and Jasper Parks and Recreation Departments for the month of April.

The Council Meeting was concluded by sharing praise for the new addition to the monthly agenda, which now includes the Jasper City Council Zoom Meeting Link, and the Archived Meetings now available on the City of Jasper’s YouTube Channel.