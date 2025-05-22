Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has announced that its Clinic of Jasper, located at 4115 Mannheim Road, will close on Friday, May 30, 2025. This transition marks a strategic realignment to enhance access and efficiency across the DCH health system, with all providers and services continuing uninterrupted at other DCH locations.

“Our team has thoughtfully evaluated how to best meet the healthcare needs of the communities we serve—not just today, but for the future,” said Dave Graber, Chief Operating Officer at DCH. “This transition reflects our commitment to growing stronger as a system, investing in what works, and ensuring every patient continues to receive the expert, compassionate care they expect from DCH.”

Although the Jasper clinic will close, all current services and providers will remain available at other DCH locations:

Dr. Anna Lamb will continue providing primary care at North Daviess Medical Clinic , 202 North West Street, Odon, IN | 812-636-7300

Drs. Marcus Kurucz and Megan Stevenson will continue general surgery care at Washington Surgical Associates , 1401 Memorial Ave., Washington, IN | 812-254-8856

Dr. Kris Gunn and Christy Breitweiser, MSN, NP-C, will remain available for urology services at DCH Urology Clinic , 1400 Grand Avenue, Washington, IN | 812-254-2872

Laboratory services continue at: Daviess Community Hospital – Mon–Fri 6 a.m.–6 p.m., Sat 7 a.m.–1 p.m. | Walk-in only North Daviess Medical Clinic – Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–noon, 1–5 p.m. | Walk-in only Daviess-Martin Medical Clinic – Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–noon, 1–5 p.m. | Walk-in only Quick Care Clinic – Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

For more information or help with scheduling, please call Daviess Community Hospital at 812-254-2760.