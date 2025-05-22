Nature enthusiasts and curious minds are invited to immerse themselves in the captivating world of insects during a special event on Friday, June 7, in Oakland City. Hosted by insect expert Kevin Wiener, “A Day of Insects” will feature hands-on experiences, educational programs, and even a nighttime insect observation.

The day begins with a guided insect walk led by Wiener from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. CDT at Boyd’s Station at Snakey Point Marsh, part of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge. Participants will search for and identify various insect species in their natural habitat.

From there, the program moves to the Columbia Township Library in Oakland City from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. CDT, where attendees will explore insect photography and learn about species observed earlier in the day, as well as nocturnal varieties.

The final program returns to Boyd’s Station from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. CDT. Using a light and white sheet setup, Kevin Wiener will demonstrate how to attract and observe insects active after dark.

Participants attending all three sessions will be entered into a door prize drawing. Families are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Guests are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and insect repellent. For the night event, bringing a flashlight—especially a black light flashlight—is recommended.

Dining options are available nearby, and overnight accommodations can be found at the newly opened Oakland Courtyard (812-602-9411).

To reach Boyd’s Station, head east on State Road 64 through Oakland City. After passing a brown sign for Snakey Point Marsh, turn left on County Road 1275E. In half a mile, bear left on paved 1300E, which becomes gravel. Continue one mile to the parking lot on the left, with additional parking on the right.