Town officials in Birdseye are calling on residents to submit letters detailing local sewer issues as part of a crucial grant application process aimed at upgrading the town’s wastewater infrastructure. The town has been under a sewer connection ban imposed by the state for several years, preventing new properties from connecting to the municipal sewer system and limiting community growth.

Clerk-Treasurer Brittany Smith Schepers recently shared a message encouraging residents to submit at least seven letters in support of a grant application for much-needed improvements. These letters, a requirement for the application process, should describe specific sewer problems and explain why the town should receive the funding. Letters can be emailed to tobirdseye@psci.net.

If awarded, the grant would provide significant funding to repair and modernize the town’s aging sewer system. These upgrades are essential to lifting the long-standing ban and allowing for future residential and commercial development. Without the improvements, prospective builders are forced to install individual septic systems, which can be costly and discourage investment in the area.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 5 at 6:00 PM, and town officials are hoping for a strong show of support from the community to strengthen their case.

The grant initiative reflects Birdseye’s broader efforts to secure funding through state programs that support rural infrastructure development. By engaging the public and working with planning agencies, town leaders aim to resolve long-standing utility challenges and position Birdseye for sustainable growth.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the process by sharing their experiences, attending the public hearing, and helping Birdseye secure the improvements needed for a healthier and more prosperous future.