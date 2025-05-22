The Indiana State Department of Health has released updated immunization guidelines that will affect students entering kindergarten, sixth grade, and twelfth grade in Pike County schools for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year.

Parents and guardians must ensure their children receive the required vaccinations before the start of the school year. Pike County Health Department is accepting appointments at (812) 354-8797, or families may use their regular healthcare providers.

For families seeking exemptions, medical exemptions must be completed by a healthcare provider, while religious exemption paperwork will be available at each school in the district.

The health department encourages parents to schedule vaccination appointments well in advance to avoid potential delays during the busy summer months when demand for school-required immunizations typically increases.

For more information, you can contact the Pike County Health Department at (812) 354-8797.

You can also find the ISDH 2025-26 School Immunization Guidelines online.