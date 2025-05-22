As the 2024–2025 academic year concludes, the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) district honors two esteemed educators, Andrea Ackerman and Eileen East, who are retiring after decades of dedicated service.

Andrea Ackerman concludes a 26-year tenure with GJCS, primarily at Ireland Elementary School. She dedicated 24 years to teaching fourth grade, serving as Grade Level Coordinator for 22 of those years, before transitioning to art instruction for her final two years. Her teaching journey began in Indianapolis, where she taught fifth grade at Guion Creek Elementary School for two years and first grade at Deer Run Elementary School for five years. After returning to Jasper in 1996, she spent two years as a substitute teacher before joining Ireland Elementary School in 1999. In retirement, Ackerman plans to spend quality time with family and friends, travel, read, garden, walk her dogs, and volunteer within the community.

Eileen East retires after 32 years with GJCS. She spent 27 years teaching fifth grade at Tenth Street School and the last five years teaching second grade at Jasper Elementary School. East looks forward to dedicating her time to her four grandchildren and traveling with family and friends. She cherishes the relationships and memories formed with students, their families, and colleagues throughout her career.

The GJCS community extends its gratitude to both Ackerman and East for their unwavering commitment to education and the positive impact they’ve had on countless students. For more information and tributes, visit the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook page.