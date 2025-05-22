The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library and Jasper Community Arts are inviting residents to the 4th Annual Juneteenth Community Celebration, set for Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The celebration commemorates Juneteenth, the federal holiday observed annually on June 19, which marks the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed of their freedom—more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

This year’s event will be held in an open house format and promises activities for all ages. Attendees can enjoy soul food samplings, live music, dancing, poetry readings, and arts and crafts. Community booths will provide information and interactive displays, while games, trivia, and story readings will offer fun and educational opportunities for children. Giveaways and other engaging activities are also planned throughout the event.

The celebration is part of ongoing efforts by local organizations to promote cultural understanding and historical awareness in the Dubois County community. The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, which houses both Jasper Community Arts and the public library, serves as a hub for events that highlight art, education, and diversity.