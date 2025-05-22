A Crawford County High School senior was recognized late last week for her dedication to skilled trades when she received specialized welding equipment through a community education grant.

Gabriella Zavala, who is set to graduate later this month, was presented with a welding mask and gloves by Jesse Belcher during a special ceremony recognizing her commitment to the welding profession. The equipment was purchased using grant funds specifically designated to support students pursuing technical training.

Zavala’s selection for the award came through a recommendation from her instructor at the Prosser Career Education Center, where she is currently engaged in work-based learning while continuing her welding education. Her instructor praised her work ethic and determination in mastering the challenging trade.

Following her high school graduation, Zavala plans to further her education at Vincennes University, where she will pursue an Associate’s Degree in welding technology. The university, located in Indiana, offers comprehensive welding programs that prepare students for careers in manufacturing, construction, and other industries requiring skilled metalworkers.

The grant funding that made Zavala’s equipment possible comes through The Kevin and Debra Mason Family Education Fund, which operates under the Community Foundation of Crawford County. This fund was established specifically to provide educational resources and support to Crawford County residents who are pursuing training and education in skilled trades.

Belcher noted that Zavala’s exceptional work ethic and determination distinguished her from other candidates. He emphasized that when young people demonstrate such commitment to challenging and important fields, community support becomes crucial for their success.

The welding industry continues to face workforce shortages across the United States, making programs that support young welders particularly valuable. Skilled welders are in high demand across multiple sectors, including construction, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and infrastructure repair.

Community foundations like Crawford County’s play an increasingly important role in supporting technical education as traditional funding sources face constraints. The Mason Family Education Fund represents a targeted approach to addressing local workforce development needs while supporting individual students’ career aspirations.

Belcher acknowledged the broader impact of such community investment, noting that while not every student can receive assistance, supporting those who demonstrate exceptional commitment benefits both the individual and the community’s economic development goals.

The award ceremony highlights Crawford County’s commitment to supporting students who choose career paths in skilled trades, recognizing these professions as essential to local economic growth and community development.