Leona V. Werner, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Leona was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 6, 1935, to Othmar and Cecelia (Schnell) Blessinger. She married Raymond J. Werner on October 20, 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2015.

Leona cleaned homes and dedicated her life to taking care of her family.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

Leona was an amazing cook and enjoyed making meals for her family and friends. She loved working in her garden and baking bread for her loved ones. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed her trips out West. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters: Karen (Dan) Healy, Jasper; Donna (Forrest “Kip”) Jones, Jasper, two sons: Steve (Margie) Werner, Jasper; Larry (LaDonna) Werner, Jasper; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Aleene Lange.

She is preceded in death by her husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leona V. Werner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to St. Joseph’s Indian School in South Dakota.

