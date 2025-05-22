Oakland City University has recently received the donation of a home and property by alumnus Alvin “Al” Johnson, Class of 1973.

This donated residence, located in the heart of the Oakland City community, may be used for faculty housing, married student accommodations, or other university needs.

The formal gift will be recognized at a ceremony on Thursday, May 22nd, at 12 PM at 427 S. Mulberry Street in Oakland City.

A 1973 graduate with a degree in art, Johnson earned his master’s from Indiana State University and became a beloved art teacher, artist, pastor, and community leader. His work and legacy have touched lives across Gibson County and beyond.

In honor of his lifelong contributions and in fulfillment of his long-held dream to earn a doctoral degree, Oakland City University will confer upon Johnson the Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, during the donation ceremony.