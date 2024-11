In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with local singer/songwriter David Wayne, about the upcoming “David Wayne & His Opry Gang” concert happening this weekend on Saturday, November 16th, at 7:00PM EST at the Huntingburg Event Center.

Tickets available online, or at the door the night of the show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-wayne-his-opry-gang-featuring-tim-atwood-tickets-1013871505967

https://youtu.be/yg5ltwAcrbc