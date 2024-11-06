The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 62 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, November 18, crews will close State Road 62 in Spencer County near St. Meinrad. This closure will occur Hurricane Creek.

This road closure will allow for bridge deck replacement and other bridge rehabilitation work. This project is expected to last through April 2025, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-64 to State Road 162. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.