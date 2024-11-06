As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await the public at Ferdinand’s Christkindlmarkt, Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.

Christkindlmarkts began in 14th century Germany and continue today. Artisans display their wares in the local churchyard in the weeks before Christmas. Ferdinand’s Christkindlmarkt is one of the most authentic in the United States. Instead of booths in the churchyard, markt sites are located indoors and outdoors throughout town. Parking is free as is the shuttle service between markt sites.

The six markt locations include the Ferdinand Community Center at 1710 Community Drive, the Tri-County YMCA Antiques Markt at 131 E. 16th Street, Forest Park High School on 14th and Vienna, the Ferdinand American Legion at 425 Main Street, Ferdinand Elementary at 402 E. 8th Street, and the Monastery Event Hall at 840 E. 10th Street.

In addition to regional foods and wines, quality handcrafted treasures, antiques, florals, folk art, ornaments, pottery, fabric, and artwork, booths will showcase the works of wood carvers, basket weavers, chocolatiers, candle makers, bakers, and other artisans as at Christkindlmarkts held in Germany. There are many exciting new vendors ready to show their wares. The festival-styled setting has drawn thousands of guests as part of the Olde World Christmas program promoted by the Ferdinand Tourism Commission and the Dubois County Visitors Center.

Live, free musical entertainment will be offered both days at the Forest Park locations, including the amazing Marionette Theater with half life size puppets at 12:15, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The live Glockenspiel performances will perform at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday on the stage in the Forest Park High School Auditorium located in the FPHS Lower Commons. These live cuckoo clock animations last approximately ten minutes after the chiming of the hour.

A Reindeer Reserve Meet ‘N Greet will be held at the Ferdinand Branch Library Community Room from 11:00 – Noon on Saturday. One of Santa’s elves will arrive from the North Pole with a reindeer you can meet! Be sure to tell Santa what you want for Christmas when you visit with Santa Claus from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the library as well. The Ferdinand Library south parking lot will be transformed into an ice-skating rink for the weekend complete with the skates needed to enjoy the fun! Watch for the Weihnachtsmann (Father Christmas) and the Christkind (Christmas Angel) who will also be making their appearances on Saturday, exact times unknown.

The beautiful Monastery Immaculate Conception Church will host Saturday evening’s entertainment featuring a seasonal concert with musicians from the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus and Youth Orchestra at 7:00 p.m. The holiday program will feature a wide variety of heartwarming traditional Christmas music. The concert is free and open to the public, goodwill donations will be accepted. Then on Sunday, a mass with German hymns will be held at St. Ferdinand Church at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Free tours of Monastery Immaculate Conception will be available on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and again on Sunday any time between 12:30 and 3 p.m.

All six markt sites will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST on Sunday. There is no admission charge. Parking and all events are free.

The Christkind appears on Christkindlmarkt Eve, November 15th, at the markt’s annual opening ceremonies. Bells chime, choirs sing, and children light the way prior to Christkind’s appearance to herald in the markt. This ceremony, free and open to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. on the west hillside of the Monastery Immaculate Conception, the “Castle on the Hill” as the locals call it. A bake sale hosted by the Sisters of St. Benedict follows inside the crypt.

Ferdinand, Indiana, is located on Indiana State Road 162, one mile north of I-64, at Exit 63, 45 minutes east of Evansville, Indiana, and one-hour west of Louisville, Kentucky. For more information and/or hotel accommodations, visit www.visitduboiscountychristmas.com or www.ferdinandchristkindlmarkt.com or contact 1-800-968-4578.