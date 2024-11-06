Ray Curl, 94, of English, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

He was born on April 4, 1930, in English, Indiana to the late Doc and Florence (Speedy) Curl.

Ray served in the Army from May 7, 1951, until April 4, 1953. He was stationed at a hospital in Germany during the Korean War. Ray married Mary Magdaline Basham on November 23, 1953.

In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded by his wife Magdaline, sons, Charles and Keith Curl, siblings, Inez Haskins, Dallas Curl, Rosie Sprinkle, Paul Curl, Juanita Forbes, and Lester Curl.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Bryan (Marcy) Curl of Grantsburg, daughters, Donna (Ronnie) Conrad of Milltown, Leisa (Don) Line of Milltown, Sandra (Mark) Snyder of English, 11 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren, his sister, Loma (Bill) Morgan, and daughter – in – law Tana Curl.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M until 1:00 P.M Friday November 8, 2024, at Denbo Funeral home in English, Indiana with a graveside service to follow directly after at Bethany Union Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ray Curl.