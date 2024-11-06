The Jasper Jaycees and the Jasper Chamber of Commerce have announced they are once again this year teaming up for the 2024 Outdoor Home/Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest for Jasper residents.

The contest is open to all residents of Jasper and those living within one mile of the city limits. Former entries are also encouraged to enter again.

The categories for this year’s contest are Most Traditional, Best Use of Lights, Family Theme, and Most Original. Prizes will be awarded to the top three homes in each category.

The entry blank for the contest will be published in the Dubois County Free Press. Additional forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 West 6th Street or by calling (812)-482-6866.

Entries must be received in the Jasper Chamber office no later than Friday, December 6th. Entries can be made by mail to P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307, by email to chamber@jasperin.org, or by fax to the Chamber at (812)-848-2015.

Judging will take place on Friday, December 13th and lights should be turned on by 6 PM that evening.