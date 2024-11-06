Patoka 2000, the beautification committee of the Jasper Chamber, is getting ready to prepare the flower urns on the Patoka River Bridge for the Holiday and Winter seasons. To help cover the costs of the beautification project, Patoka 2000 is accepting donations from individuals, families, or businesses throughout the community.

Donations may be made in any amount and it can be specified that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause. A classified ad will be placed in The Ferdinand News around December 20th listing all of those who donated funds and the people or cause they would like to have remembered or honored.

The deadline for giving donations for the Winter Project is December 8th and can be sent directly to Patoka 2000 at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307. If you have any questions contact the Jasper Chamber at (812)-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org.