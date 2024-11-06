Santa Claus will soon be coming to town in Jasper on Friday, November 24th. Festivities to celebrate Santa coming to Jasper will begin at 12 PM with Santa greeting children at the Jasper Fire Station until 12:45. Around 1 PM, Santa will then board one of the fire trucks for a mini-parade to his house on the west side of the square.

Attendees are welcome to walk with the mini-parade, comprised of Santa’s elves and members of the Jasper High School Band; and children are encouraged to dress up as presents and walk along with the parade. The parade will end with Mayor Vonderheide welcoming everyone, and one young child getting to open the door to Santa’s House.

Children will be able to visit Santa in his house from when it opens until 3 PM. Visitors can also bring canned goods to the event so they can be donated to the Community Food Bank.