In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Samuel Osterman and Oliver Helming, Seniors at Jasper High School, about the Jasper Performing Arts Club, the upcoming Fall show, “Guys and Dolls”, and how patrons can purchase tickets for this show.

For ticket sales, dates and times of shows: https://www.ticketor.com/jhsperformingarts

https://youtu.be/uPlgcg6CWVw