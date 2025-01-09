Latest News

The French Lick Senior Center has announced that its Friday Night Dance, originally scheduled for Friday, January 10th, 2025, has been canceled due to weather.

They also announced the band set to play on Friday, January 19th, 2025, the Bluegrass Band, has been canceled due to illness within the band.

Outside of these cancellations, The French Lick Senior Citizens Center, located at 785 South Bears Bend Road in French Lick, holds dances every Friday night with doors opening at 6 PM and dancing from 7 to 9 PM. Admission is $7, food and drinks are available to buy, and a live band will play music. 

On By Celia Neukam

