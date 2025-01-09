The Indiana Department of Transportation’s Southwest District announced they are prepared for winter weather expected to move into the district starting Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is currently calling for 2-4″ of snowfall across much of Southwest Indiana. According to NWS, precipitation is expected to begin Friday morning and continue into late Friday evening throughout the district.

INDOT Southwest crews will operate under a full call-out, with more than 150 trucks treating state highways, interstates, and U.S. routes beginning early Friday morning. Pre-treatment activities will take place prior to the winter weather. Crews will remain active for the duration of the event and afterward to continue cleanup efforts. They ask the public to please note that it takes an average of two-to-three hours for crews to complete a full snow route.

Motorists should carefully consider unnecessary travel. If travel is necessary, remember to slow down, increase the following distance, allow extra time to reach destinations, and give plow trucks plenty of room to work. Drivers are also encouraged to prepare a winter weather car kit that includes water, snacks, blankets, extra clothing, a small shovel, and a flashlight in the event they become stranded.

Hoosiers can check real-time travel conditions and view traffic and snow plow cameras online at 511in.org or via INDOT’s TrafficWise app. Regular updates will also be shared on INDOT Southwest’s social media channels. For travel advisories in your area from the Department of Homeland Security visit in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.