Oink Inc Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen in Jasper will be welcoming American professional eaters Randy Santel and Eli Lessig (A Guy Named Eli) on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 5:30 PM EST, to take on their Totcho Challenge.

Randy and Eli Lessig will each attempt the 7lb Totcho Challenge and will have one hour to feast on a 7lb (3.2kg) platter filled with all four flavors of their signature totchos (tater tot nachos): Buffalo Chicken, Triple Pig, Brisket, and Reuben.

The public is invited to come out and see if the two professional eaters will come out of the challenge victorious. Randy’s and Eli’s totcho platters will both be brought out around 5:30 PM EST.

The food challenge event will be broadcasted as a livestream on Randy Santel’s Facebook page, facebook.com/RandySantel, for anyone interested in watching who cannot attend in person.

Randy will arrive at Oink Inc Smokehouse about 45 minutes early to start getting set up so he can be ready to meet and greet everyone who arrives beforehand.

He will be bringing his Randy’s Store merchandise, including FC Leonidas bears, FC Flexfit hats, and Katina’s military green KiloCrew t-shirts. While fellow professional eater Katina Eats Kilos will not be attending this event, there will be photos of her and Randy together that have already been pre-signed by her available for purchase. Photos with Randy are free and he’ll sign any purchased merchandise upon request. Cash is preferred for purchases but debit and credit cards, Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp will be accepted as well.

If you have any questions, reach out to Tracy with Oink Inc. at tracylorey@runningdesignstudio.com, or call 812-639-2422. You can also visit the event announcement page at facebook.com/events/1595288378016612/?active_tab=about for more details.