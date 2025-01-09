Pearline C. Martin Brahm, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, January 6th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Pearline was born September 5, 1937 in Ferdinand to Walter and Lucille (Weyer) Bartley. She married Lee E. Martin on August 29, 1959 in St. Ferdinand Church. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2005. Pearline married Cleon Brahm in 2006. Pearline was an L.P.N for 54 years before retiring. She truly loved helping others.



Pearline was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Indiana Nurses Association, D of I, Dubois County Museum Guild, Ferdinand American Legion Auxiliary, Dubois County Historical Society, Celebration Singers, Jasper Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Red Hats and was a Life Member of Ferdinand Community Center. She loved to travel the world and really enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.



Pearline is survived by her husband, Cleon Brahm of Ferdinand; one son, Steven A. (Linda) Martin of Georgia; two daughters, Lesa M. (Greg) Hawes of Indiana and Elizabeth A. “Liz” (Larry) Englert of Ferdinand; stepchildren, Lori (Ray) Balbach of Mariah Hill, Martha (Dennis) Niehaus of Bretzville, Terry (Nina) Brahm of Indianapolis, Tony (Bonnie) Brahm of Ferdinand and Marian (John) Balbach of Mariah Hill; grandchildren, Jeremy, Tara, Allison, Zachary, Alex, Nicholas and Samantha; also several step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; several step great-grandchildren.



Pearline was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Martin and her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Roos.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 14th at 11:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Tuesday at the Church from 9:00 AM ET until the time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com