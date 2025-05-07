Mary Jane Reller, age 83, of Holland, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

She was born on March 24, 1942, in Holland, to Louis and Lucille (Kahle) Fenneman. Mary Jane married Edwin Reller on April 2, 1960, in Holland. Together, they shared a loving marriage until his passing on March 24, 2015.

A devoted member of the Holland United Methodist Church, Mary Jane was actively involved in many church activities where she made a lasting impact on the congregation. She served as choir director, Sunday School teacher, and President of the United Methodist Women. Mary Jane cherished her family and loved attending her great-grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She had a passion for crafting, particularly ceramics, and enjoyed traveling in her spare time.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Edwin.

Mary Jane is survived by her four children: Ron (Denise) Reller of Tucson, Arizona; Robin (Dave) Ruhe of Jasper; Roger Reller of Jasper; and Ryan (Julia) Reller of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; one sister, Phyllis (Wade) Rademacher of Carmel; nine grandchildren: Robert Reller, Rachel Merder, Jon Ruhe, Sawyer Ruhe, Autumn Klem, Rhett Reller, Wes Reller, Luke Reller, and Amy Reller; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mary Jane Reller will be held at 4:00 p.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Holland United Methodist Church. Pastor Jim Higdon will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Holland United Methodist Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com