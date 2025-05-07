Latest News

‘A Night at the Rox’ Brings Hollywood Glamour to Shoals High School David Shelton Launches Campaign for Indiana Secretary of State Crawford Co. Schools Offering Free Sports Physicals 2025 Jasper Strassenfest Parade Now Accepting Entries Free Women’s Self-Defense Class Set for May 12 in Spencer County

The Shoals Drama Club is set to dazzle audiences with its spring production, A Night at the Rox, on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10. The event begins at 7 p.m. each evening at the Shoals High School Gymnasium.

Reserved seating is available for $15 and must be purchased in advance through a Drama Club member or by contacting Julia at 812-709-0473. General admission tickets will be sold at the door for $10, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Featuring a red carpet theme and a performance filled with student talent, A Night at the Rox promises to be an entertaining evening for the whole community.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post