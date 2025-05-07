The Shoals Drama Club is set to dazzle audiences with its spring production, A Night at the Rox, on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10. The event begins at 7 p.m. each evening at the Shoals High School Gymnasium.

Reserved seating is available for $15 and must be purchased in advance through a Drama Club member or by contacting Julia at 812-709-0473. General admission tickets will be sold at the door for $10, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Featuring a red carpet theme and a performance filled with student talent, A Night at the Rox promises to be an entertaining evening for the whole community.