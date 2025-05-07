Latest News

The American Red Cross is encouraging the community to take part in a lifesaving effort during an upcoming blood drive at the Elmer Buchter Technology Center in Petersburg.

The drive will be held on Wednesday, May 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the center’s conference room located at 3401 North State Road.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code TECHCENTER.

As an added incentive, donors who give blood between May 19 and 31 will be entered for a chance to win a USA trip of their choice and receive a limited-edition Red Cross solar lantern. More details are available at rcblood.org/may.

The American Red Cross emphasizes that each donation can help save multiple lives and urges eligible individuals to participate.

On By Joey Rehl

