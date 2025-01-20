The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to stay away from the area of Emerson and West Street in Princeton as numerous Fire Departments are working to contain a fire at the Princeton Church.

The Sheriff’s Office stated in a post to their Facebook page that Princeton Fire was dispatched to the scene at around 1:58 PM and upon arriving requested mutual aid from several other fire departments.

The cause of the fire, the amount of damage sustained to the church, and whether anyone has been injured is unknown at this time.