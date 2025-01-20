Latest News

The St. Anthony Conservation Club is set for January 29th, 2025, to host its first 30-target 3D Archery shoot of the season for archers of all ages. The event will take place at 6280 South Club Road in St. Anthony.

3D registration will run from 8 AM to 12 PM EST with most archery equipment, including long bow, recurve, N.A.S.P., and compound bows welcome. All ages are welcome to sign up.

Breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and drinks will be available for attendees.

For more information call 812-630-1670 or find the St. Anthony Conservation Club on Facebook.

On By Celia Neukam

