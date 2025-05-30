On May 29, 2025, a multi-agency investigation led by Detectives with the Washington Police Department and DEA Task Force concluded in the arrest of 62-year-old Robert Krueger and 31-year-old Joel Fleetwood after more than 800 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine was seized.

At approximately 9:35 PM, Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Focus conducted a traffic stop on Fleetwood in Washington where he was detained without incident.

Detectives/Officers with WPD, DCSO, and DEA then served a Search Warrant at a residence on SW 1st St. This is where it was reported that the Methamphetamine was seized from, along with items associated with Methamphetamine distribution, firearms, cash, and more than 400 grams of suspected Marijuana. As the Warrant was being served on SW 1st St, WPD ERT served a secondary Search Warrant at a residence on Cosby St as a part of this investigation.

Fleetwood and Krueger were arrested on charges of Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Dealing Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Assisting throughout the investigation was Officers/Detectives with WPD, DCSO, and USPIO.

*All individuals are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty*