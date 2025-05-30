The Sister Cities of Jasper and Pfaffenweiler are holding a celebration dinner in honor of the 40th anniversary of their partnership.

This evening of dinner, music, and fun will be held on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, at Klubhaus 61, with doors opening at 5:30 PM and dinner served at 6:30 PM.

The event is open to the public with tickets costing $35 each, including dinner. The menu will feature:

7-Layer Salad

Fried Chicken

Roast Beef with Smothered Tomatoes and Garlic

Garlic and Herb Roasted Red Potatoes

Asparagus

California Medley

A Mix of Assorted Cakes

Tea and Lemonade

A cash bar will also be available for attendees.

To purchase tickets, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/sister-cities-of-jasper-and-pfaffenweiler-partnership-anniversary-dinner.